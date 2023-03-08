As DCU now slowly moves towards getting streamlined with James Gunn having announced the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters and the lineup that does include some exciting projects. But one movie that was recently teased and the conversations around were confirmed was Constantine 2. It was Keanu Reeves who, in an AMA, gave fans gossip that they hooked their hopes for a sequel too firmly. But turns out he is now walking backward and breaking hearts.

For the unversed, one of the most sought-after superstars Keanu, long before it was a trend to enter the superhero realm, did a film for the DCU back in 2005, Constantine. The movie brought him a vast fanbase who have been asking for a sequel for almost two decades. Last year it was said that Francis Lawrence was helming it with Reeves coming back, but nothing happened.

But earlier this week in a Reddit AMA, Keanu Reeves confirmed that he has had conversations with James Gunn, and that was speculated by the fans is for Constantine 2. But it turns out the actor is still unsure whether it is happening. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Keanu Reeves has now said that he doesn’t know if Constantine 2 is happening under James Gunn ‘s leadership at the DCU or not. The actor when asked if he is doing it said, “I was hoping it would, but we don’t know. Yeah, we’re trying.” Now, this is sure to break hearts of the gazillion fans who were all pumped up after the AMA.

In the AMA session on Reddit, Keanu Reeves was asked “Have you spoken to James Gunn at all in regards to Constantine 2? Hope we get to see it!” And in just four worlds he shook the internet and brought in a storm. Reeves wrote, “Yes. And me too.” Well, it turns out either he is told not to reveal things or he is telling the truth now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

