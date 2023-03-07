Dakota Johnson is one of the Hollywood actresses who never shy away from flaunting her body in bold outfits. Whether she has to walk down the red carpet or run some errands, Dakota Johnson fearlessly goes braless. During a photoshoot of her hit film series Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota once sported a s*xy nighty and left all of us drooling over her curves.

Johnson began her journey in Hollywood with the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, which starred her mother. However, her breakthrough came with the Fifty Shades of Grey film series, which is also one of the biggest R-rated franchises in the world.

The Fifty Shades film franchise has a fanbase of millions and grossed a total of $1.32 billion worldwide. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film series is the seventh highest-grossing R-rated franchise in the world. Apart from Dakota, the film also starred Jamie Dornan.

The entire film series saw Dakota Johnson in several s*xy dresses, but a black lacy nighty from one of her photoshoots is surely our favourite. For a cover shoot, Dakota slipped into a noodle-strap black nighty in which she perfectly flaunted her cl*avage. The actress seemingly went braless for the shoot. The nighty also had a lacy finish throughout its neckline and bottom that complimented her curvy a**.

She sat in a s*xy position on her co-star Dornan. Dakota kept her look simple as she left her black highlighted locks open and went for a no-makeup look. She ditched all accessories and wore a wedding ring from the movie.

