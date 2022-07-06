Dakota Johnson may have been part of Hollywood since 1999 but there is no denying that the 2015 American erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades of Grey made her a worldwide name. The actress played sweet and innocent Anastasia “Ana” Steele who falls for the BDSM-loving billionaire Christian Grey – played by Jamie Dornan.

In a past conversation, the actress opened up about filming the Sam Taylor-Johnson film. During it, she recalled getting hurt while shooting in the s*x dungeon aka the Red Room of Pain with Jamie. Want to know all about it? Well, scroll on.

During a 2015 interaction, mirror.co.uk, Dakota Johnson opened up about filming different scenes for 50 Shades Of Grey. This included one that had Jamie Dornan throw her on the bed for a s*x scene. Recalling it, the actress said, “I got whiplash once from him throwing me on the bed; so f***ing painful. And I wish we had a gag reel from the shoot.” In fact, in another conversation – while talking about this scene, the actress said they had 17 takes, so her head was just snapping all day and in the end, she couldn’t move her neck.

Recalling another scene from the sets of 50 Shades Of Grey, Dakota Johnson said, “One time we were doing a scene in Christian’s kitchen, and I [thought it would be funny] to hide in a cabinet. I pulled the handle, but it was not a real cabinet. The entire set came down on me.”

Dakota, in the same conversation, admitted that her injuries helped break the tension on set during intense S&M scenes. She said, “The fact that I could laugh with [Jamie] was nice. Sometimes I did walk off the set feeling a bit shell-shocked. The drive home from work always helped me snap out of it. And a big glass of wine.”

Dakota Johnson reprised her role as Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades Of Grey sequels – Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018). While the first film saw her and Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey meeting and falling for each other, the second saw them rekindle their romance while the third dealt with the problem they faced as newlyweds and expanding their family.

