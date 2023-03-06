Actress Mia Wasikowska has left the industry grind behind. The ‘Alice in Wonderland‘ star, 33, said that she’s “pretty content” after leaving Hollywood for her native Australia.

She recently opened up about going “back to back” between roles since she was a teenager, reports People magazine.

Mia Wasikowska spoke to IndieWire from her home in Sydney as she said: “If I can have the best of both worlds, which is dip in and out of it occasionally, I’d be really happy, but I wouldn’t ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill,” she explained. “I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer.”

“It’s great, and there are lots of great things, (but) the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn’t suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you’re treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s quite strange,” added Mia Wasikowska.

As per People, after making her U.S. on-screen debut in HBO‘s ‘In Treatment’ in 2008, Wasikowska said she’s been working almost nonstop since age 15. “I didn’t entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community,” she said.

“I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it’s like starting school again every few months,” continued Mia Wasikowska. “Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found that really hard.”

