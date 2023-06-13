Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together as friends since 2016 but they made their relationship official in July 2021. While Tom is British, Zendaya is American and despite the two coming from very different cultures, their love for each other is only getting stronger. Zendaya, however, got into a little trouble with the Netizens when in an interview she claimed that she finds it difficult to understand Tom’s British accent at times. Scroll down to know what else she said.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have starred together in multiple Spider-Man movies and according to latest reports, the adorable love birds seemed to have shelled out a whopping £3million on a six-bedroom home in Richmond together. Tom might soon move into the property with his long-term girlfriend.

Speaking of Zendaya getting into a trouble with the Internet, the actress in an interview with The Sun stated, “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang.” The award-winning star continued, “Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?” Zendaya further shared, “It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!” This quickly led to a chaos among social media users as many accused her of making xenophobic remarks.

One user stated, “This is so xenophobic, I feel bad for Tom. Not sure why she would even admit this weirdo stuff.” The next one tweeted, “Someone in the replies said that makes zendaya xenophobic i literally can’t do this today.”

Another person shared, “*literally* not understanding casual phrases/banter of a different country does not equate to being xenophobic. this is such a reach.” And, one added, “I thought this tweet was satire but the replies are starting to make me think otherwise and that’s scary…”

However, despite the controversy, Tom Holland and Zendaya seemed unfazed as no one from the two responded to the accusations.

