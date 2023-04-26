Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is a popular name in the world of entertainment. Recently he achieved another feat by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. His stint, however, did not go without controversy. Some of the netizens trolled him for allegedly disrespecting the Indian flag. Diljit has finally responded to those trolls. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, a section of the social media users twisted his statement from the event. It has now been sensationalized and has been spreading negativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh did not waste much time and before things could get worse, he took to his Twitter account to set things straight and shut down all trolls. He posted, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar Leya Karo Yaar…Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that`s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. “

Take a look at his Tweet:

DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌ Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

The statement that caused all the ruckus was, “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha, [This girl is carrying my nation’s flag, this is for my nation and everyone. Music belongs to all, do not use it to spread hate], as per DNA. It was twisted by some portals as per reports, and the tweaked statement indicated that Diljit Dosanjh had disrespected the country’s flag. The distorted statement, as per some portals, was, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said, “Don’t spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for the Indian tricolor?”

The statement was posted by a Twitter account called PunFact. The singer retweeted a post that slammed the Twitter account for spreading fake news.

It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video.@diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab.

He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha”… https://t.co/afKl3xcGyS pic.twitter.com/p1mVnRw6BH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 25, 2023

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actress Bhumika Chawla Breaks Silence On Being Replaced By Kareena Kapoor Khan In Jab We Met: “It Was Shahid Kapoor & Me & Then…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News