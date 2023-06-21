Gal Gadot, as the Wonder Woman in the former DCU, won hearts with her charming portrayal of the superhero role, but it all came crashing down when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the studio as the new co-heads. Amongst others, they decided not to proceed with Patty Jenkins and Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3. After that, she was seen in cameos in the other DCU films, and now she has reignited hopes in fans with her latest comment.

Gal’s appearance [spoiler] in The Flash hit the fans with great nostalgia, and for the unversed, she made her appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by her solo films. In contrast, the first film received a great response from the audience, while the second instalment got a dimmer response compared to the previous one.

Gal Gadot is currently gearing up for her OTT film Heart of Stone‘s release, which also stars Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. She spoke about how she is still now an actress-for-hire and is passionate about several ideas. And while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she sparked hope among fans with her latest comment when asked about her return to the DCU as Wonder Woman.

The Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot told the media outlet at a fan event that there is still a chance of revival of her character and franchise in the DCU. She said, “Things are being worked behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.” However, previously, she had dodged the question about her return and said, “To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it; it keeps me alive. I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still,” as per We Got This Covered.

What changed between the two occasions? Will you all be excited again to see her as Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s DC Universe? Let us know in the comments!

