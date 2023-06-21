Andrew Tate has been charged with r*pe, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to s*xually exploit women in Romania.

Furthermore, his brother Tristan and two associates are facing charges.

All of the Tate brothers have denied the allegations made against them.

The disgraced influencer, 36, has been under house arrest in Bucharest since March, along with his brother Tristan, 34, and two associates, aged 32 and 28, after being charged on suspicion of human trafficking – but officials recently upped the charges to the more serious crime of “human trafficking in continued form”.

Prosecutors also added one more victim to the six women already involved in the case. The brothers and their associates were informed about the changes to the human trafficking charges on June 12, when they were summoned to the headquarters of Romania’s organised crime unit.

They were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December.

A trial is a way off yet and could take years.

In response to the charges, the Tate brothers’ spokesperson said: “While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”

They said that the indictment “allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence.”

They are also facing other charges for money laundering and trafficking of minors.

Andrew Tate recently gave an interview to the BBC in which he denied allegations of r*pe and exploitation and called himself a “force for good”.

The former ‘Big Brother’ star told the outlet: “I genuinely am a force for good in the world. You may not understand that yet, but you will eventually. And I genuinely believe I am acting under the instruction of God to do good things, and I want to make the world a better place.”

