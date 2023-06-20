Seems like, negative word of mouth has affected Adipurush quite literally! The film, which opened to mind-blowing collections, witnessed a drastic drop on its first Monday. Helmed by Om Raut and headlined by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film has been at the receiving end ever since it hit the screens on June 16. Right from its wrong characterization to ‘cringe-worthy’ dialogues, Adipurush has become the talk of the town for all the negative reasons.

Recently, film writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla was targeted by haters for writing ‘tapori’ dialogues like ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ and ‘bua ka baagicha’ among others. However, he later defended them and said that the film isn’t an adaptation of ‘Ramayana’ but is heavily inspired.

While the debate around ‘if Adipurush is adapted or inspired by Ramayana’ continues to make headlines, fans have noticed some similarities. Recently, eagle-eyed fans believe that Prabhas’ fighting scene has been copied from ‘The Avengers’ and a video have surfaced too. A Redditor took to the platform to share the copied video and it has gone viral for all the shocking reasons.

Captioning the compilation video of Adipurush and The Avengers, the Redditor captioned it, “Sorry, but this comparison has been living in my head rent free since last week.” Check out the video below:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Kaash woh 500 corore mujhe mil jaata,” while another said, “Every masterpiece has its cheap copy and today it’s adipurush….”

A third user wrote, “Wait, is the first 19 seconds really from the movie? It’s lifted from the epic final battle of LOTR and of course the iconic Avengers scene. CGI is so bad, looks like from a game.”

While fourth one said, “Copy Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” should have been the title of this “movie”

What are your thoughts on Adipurush’s fighting scene being copied from The Avengers? Do let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Adipurush.

