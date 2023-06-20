It seems that the Young Avengers will be making their way to the MCU sooner than expected, according to recent insider reports.

The Young Avengers are a team of superheroes made up of younger characters who have some sort of connection to the Avengers.

Heavy spoilers for ‘The Marvels’ ahead!

‘The Marvels’ will feature narration from Kamala Khan, though it will not immediately reveal who she is narrating to until the end of the flick.

It will be revealed that she is speaking to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, recruiting her in a Nick Fury-esque fashion for the Young Avengers, whilst also mentioning Ant-Man’s daughter.

With the introduction of Wanda’s children in WandaVision, it also seems like we might get Wiccan and Speed joining the Young Avengers and even Hulk’s son, who appeared in She-Hulk.

Which characters do you want to see on the Young Avengers roster?

