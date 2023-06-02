Hulk, one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, has yet to get his own standalone movie/ project. While we all are well aware of his capabilities when he brought back half of the world’s population in Avengers: End Game, the character has not got his due. While his other co-avengers have got their standalone projects, he was recently seen accompanying his cousin sister in the recently released She-Hulk series.
However, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk just got into an Indian daily soap as a villain, and netizens can not get over it. While there have been many previous incidents of how TV series have copied Hollywood shows, this is not the first time a superhero character has been shown in such a manner.
Taking to Instagram, a meme account shared footage from a serial, Haiwan, on Zee TV, which had a giant fictional character which resembled Avengers’ Hulk. In the video, the show’s lead characters are seen facing a demon-like character as the place around him is destroyed. However, this is not the first time an MCU character has been shown in a cheap manner.
Reacting to the video, many users shared their comments. A user suggested a title, “Hulk Lega Badla, Dushman Hoyega Taklaa”. Another added, “Yeh Hulk nhi HULKAT HAI”.
“Yah hai Avenger endgame ki aage ki script Jo Marvel wale bhul gaye the banana,” we wonder did really Hulk returned to India after the events of Avengers: End Game.
Another noted, “Ye to amazing spider man ka lizard h,” while another added, “Marvel collab Bollywood”
Notably, this is not the first time any Indian show or movie has copied content from Marvel or DC storylines. Earlier, it was Spider-Man, which was shown in its own desi version on an Indian daily soap.
