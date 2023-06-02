Hulk, one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, has yet to get his own standalone movie/ project. While we all are well aware of his capabilities when he brought back half of the world’s population in Avengers: End Game, the character has not got his due. While his other co-avengers have got their standalone projects, he was recently seen accompanying his cousin sister in the recently released She-Hulk series.

However, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk just got into an Indian daily soap as a villain, and netizens can not get over it. While there have been many previous incidents of how TV series have copied Hollywood shows, this is not the first time a superhero character has been shown in such a manner.

Taking to Instagram, a meme account shared footage from a serial, Haiwan, on Zee TV, which had a giant fictional character which resembled Avengers’ Hulk. In the video, the show’s lead characters are seen facing a demon-like character as the place around him is destroyed. However, this is not the first time an MCU character has been shown in a cheap manner.