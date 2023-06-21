Margot Robbie rules the world as Barbie. But this Barbie had a rather strange moment when a co-star of hers tried to find her n*pples during an interview. Robbie was promoting her 2016 film Suicide Squad with her co-stars Karen Fukuhara and Cara Delevingne. Amidst the interview, Cara decided to throw a googly about her n*pple detector test.

During the interview, she said, ” I bet anyone that has a T-shirt on, I can find their nipple right away.” This left Robbie and Karen stunned. But Cara did not stop there and said, “I have like a nipple detector in my mind.” Her claims no matter how much funny and weird, piqued everyone’s interest in this rather random conversation.

Further, the actress who played Enchantress in the film, took the opportunity to find Margot Robbie’s n*pples over her clothes as she tried fondling her br*asts and find her n*pples. Robbie told her, You can’t feel you just have to point and you only have once chance, and I’ll tell you if you are on spot. Scroll down to read if Cara could point out Margot’s n*pples.

The interviewer enjoyed this conversation and game as he is heard saying in the back, “You have one chance. She even claimed to have caught them till Robbie quipped, “You missed them by a few millimeters.” However, Cara immediately grabbed Karen Fukuhara’s n*pples and seems like she was on point this time, seeing at the actress’ reaction who shouted, “How did you know?”

Later, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne decided to look for the interviewer’s n*pples deciding the right point to touch! And the four girls shout in glee as they grab the correct point! Well that is quite a skill we think. You can watch the video here shared by a Youtube channel Kristien Gijbels.

Even the netizens had funny things to say about this interview. A user wrote, “This has to be one of the greatest interviews EVER. Tears are rolling down my face right now.” Another user wrote, “How does Cara go from bitch face to full goof? I felt like Margot was about to throttle her or something lmao.” One more comment read, “Interviewer: “I’m looking at you (Margot) and I think about nipples; Cara: “that’s exactly what I think when I look at her”

For the unversed, Suicide Squad starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto as Joker, Will Smith as Dead Shot, and Cara Delevingne as the Enchantress. Speaking about how she approached playing the supervillain, Delevingne told Sci-Fi Now: “The Enchantress side was more about finding that part of myself studying addiction, desperation and that void.”

