Cara Delevingne, the model-cum-actress has shown her versatility in a variety of projects, including Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, Only Murders in a Building and more. Apart from her acting skills, Cara has often gotten caught up in controversies based on her personal life. Once, she opened up about the bizarre place she has had s*x after her Suicide Squad co-star, Margot Robbie, shared her shocking incident. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

The urge to have s*x with your partner can instigate at any moment, be it while swimming or flying in a plane or travelling in a car. And well, to be honest, that urge shouldn’t be suppressed, no? What say? *wink!* Check out these two divas’ bizarre but saucy confessions.

Suicide Squad co-stars Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne once sat down while interviewing each other for Love Magazine and talked about the weirdest places they’ve had s*x in their life. Sharing about the same, Margot replied without going into much of its details, “A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water…” How was it? Was it difficult, fun, or exciting – we don’t know. With whom did Margot experience that? Was that her husband, Tom Ackerley? We don’t know that, but it surely sounded way too s*xy.

While Margot shared her experience, Cara Delevingne made her shocking confession. She said, “I’ve had s*x in planes a lot. But I’ve always been caught. It’s super hard not to get caught. I had s*x in the chair on the plane, and there was a guy watching. We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, ‘This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?’”

Ooh, that’s something else. Getting caught while having s*x. Well, let’s just leave it there. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

