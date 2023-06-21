Kristen Stewart is one of the top actresses in Hollywood who has proved her talent with films like the Twilight Saga films, Spencer, Charlie’s Angels, and more. The actress, who became a world-famous name after playing Bella Swan opposite Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen, is known for her fashion sense and for delivering fashion statements every time she steps out.

The actress – who isn’t officially on social media but has many fan pages, is a sign to behold every time the paps catch a glimpse of her – be it for her stylish, s*xy looks on red carpets or casual looks when she’s out and about her daily meetings/work in the city. Today, we bring you a look that left her fans mesmerized.

Kristen Stewart looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black lacy gown to the afterparty thrown by Vanity Fair at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills post the 2022 Academy Award. While the actress may have missed out on the Best Actress trophy at the award show, she surely made heads turn and jaws drop in this black see-through ensemble that featured a plunging neckline and left very little to the imagination.

Talking about the sheer plunging black lace dress, Kristen Stewart had her cleav*ge on display for the world to see as she smiled radiantly for the paps present. The statement black gown by Chanel featuring a flower lace also incorporated a large bow, buttons down the front and dazzling gold cuffed sleeves. The plunging neckline is sure to have fans ogling at her as it shows off Stewart’s b**bs.

Check out her cleav*ge flaunting picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewartlovers_)

She styled the look with her blonde tresses done in a messy updo with some locks framing her face in loose curls. The actress showed off her natural beauty with a simple makeup look and bold lashes. Check out Kristen Stewart’s complete look here:

Let us know what you think of the look in the comments below.

