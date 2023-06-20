Jennifer Lawrence isn’t leaving any stones unturned regarding her fashion affair. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘No Hard Feelings’ alongside co-star Andrew Barth Feldman. JLaw wore the chicest summer attire with dress-over pants look, and it’s winning the fans online, and guess what? It’s the perfect easy-breezy outfit for this season for someone who wants to experiment with their monotonous wardrobe. Scroll below to take a look!

This isn’t the first time Lawrence gives fashion goals to her fans, but she’s often spotted slaying her way in the most basic outfits. You give her a simple white t-shirt, and she’ll rock it like no one else’s business in the industry. Now talking about her latest appearance, JLaw looked stunning in a perfect summery outfit while promoting her upcoming film.

Jennifer Lawrence nailed the grey on the grey look with an asymmetrical dress that she paired with chic wide-leg matching pants. Her dress was drapey and came with a knee-length frock, giving a glamorous touch to her simple outfit!

The actress styled her grey outfit with black strappy heels and accessorised the look with a clutch bag from Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s label along with an Elsa Peretti pendant necklace and sunglasses from Khaite’s collaboration with Oliver Peoples, according to WhoWhatWear.

The look is quite chic, and if you’re bored of your monotonous summer wardrobe and want to experiment, this look is your go-to sign. Take a look at her picture below:

this jennifer lawrence look is everything pic.twitter.com/Gb2U5fTu7B — alejandra (@wrkhs) June 13, 2023

Only Jennifer Lawrence can put a random look together and nail it with such finesse and grace!

What do you think about her dress-over-pants look? Tell us in the space below.

