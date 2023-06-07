TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently parenting their two baby girls. After falling in love on Ramayana sets, the couple got married and welcome their little bundle of joys years later. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, never misses a chance to update her fans about what she’s up to in her day-to-day life. Recently, the actress had a gala time and her daughter Divisha’s ears piercing ceremony for which she wore a pretty yellow traditional dress.

The actress capture all the moments in a video for her Vlog. The clip, she shared with her fans sees her talking about the outfit she chose for the event. Debina revealed that it’s the same outfit that she earlier couldn’t wore as it didn’t fit her. However, the actress lost weight months after delivery and finally wore her favourite attire.

While talking about losing weight, Debina Bonnerjee, in the same video, also gave a classy reply to all the haters who have been criticizing and body-shaming her during post-partum days. In the video, Debina is heard saying, “This dress for today has a tale, I had got this before the lockdown when we went to Gir. After that, this was my favourite dress but I couldn’t fit it. Thanks to all your comments that you all kept writing, ‘You are fat’, ‘these clothes don’t suit you’ and all. Do you think you all were discouraging me? No! I found a silver lining in it.”

“I knew the reason behind my weight gain, it wasn’t because I was lazing around. I had reasons to put on weight. Definitely, you all were rude and still are rude but I am loving it. I am working on myself and my diet is on and so is my workout. I have lost weight as you can see how this outfit has fit me well,” she added further.

A couple of days back, Debina Bonnerjee was again subjected to trolls as she shared a few hot photos of her flaunting her deep cleavage.

