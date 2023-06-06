Multiple former stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have shared the toxic work culture they faced on sets. We all remember Disha Vakani left the show after her negotiation with the producers did not work out. Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, and Jennifer Mistry also called out the makers over their pending dues. Now, Monika Bhadoriya is revealing how she got suicidal after all the torture she faced. Scroll below for details!

It was just recently that Monika revealed that her dues worth Rs 4-5 lakhs had not been paid by the TMKOC team for over one year. She wanted to speak to the media and share her grievance but was forced to sign a bond that restricted her from opening her mouth. The actress also accused Production Head, Sohail Romani, of allegedly shouting at her after calling her for settlement.

Monika Bhadoriya who played Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went through a tough phase as her mother was battling cancer. She recalled in a conversation with Pinkvilla, “I went through a lot of family tragedies. I lost my mother and grandmother, both within a very short period of time. They both were pillars of my life, they raised me so well. I was not able to deal with their loss and I thought my life was over.”

Monika Bhadoriya added, “During this time, I was working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was also very torturing. So all this torture and thoughts made me feel that I should commit suicide. They (TMKOC makers) said, ‘Her father died, and we gave the money. We gave the money to treat her ill mother.’ These words had hurt me deeply.”

The actress also added that many other are working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah only for money. Monika, however, noted, “Money is important but not more than self-respect.” She also accused the makers of not stating things with clarity on the contract.

