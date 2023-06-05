Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on TV and has been one of the longest-running shows. But sadly, the show is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After Jennifer Mistry, actress Monika Bhadoriya has levelled new allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Jennifer Mistry had been accused of sexual harassment against the producer and claimed that several actresses had also gone through similar harassment. Now Bhadoria opened up about the harassment she faced on the sets of the show.

Monika Bhadoria came forward to support Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal a few weeks ago after she levelled allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers. Now during a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed, “When I left the show, nobody stood by me. Phir I approached the media, and when the media wanted to talk to me, unhone mujhse bond sign karwa liya ki paper sign karke do ki tum media mein nahi jaoge. Wo log bola ki, ‘then I will release your dues, otherwise bhul jao paise’ (They made me sign a bond that I should not go to the media, otherwise they would keep my dues on hold)”.

They did not release Monika’s payment after she signed the bond, and they stopped returning her calls. She contacted Sohail Romani, the Production Head of TMKOC, after about one and a half years. He told her, “Aao baithke baat karte hai (Come, we will sit and talk).” Upon reaching his office, Sohail started screaming at Monika. To this, Monika replied, “Waah, sab kuch aap hi k favor, hum gaali bhi khaye, torture bhi jhele, paise bhi na do, aur hum kahi nahi jaye!” Then Sohail asked her not to complain anywhere and released her payment.

For the unversed, Monika Bhadoriya essayed the role of Baga’s love interest Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show midway in 2019 due to differences with the makers.

