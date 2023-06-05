Actor Gufi Paintal who is known for his role as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata passed away on Monday, June 5 at the age of 79. His family confirmed the news of the actor’s death who passed away struggling with age-related health issues. His nephew Hiten Paintal also spoke about his uncle’s death.

The Mahabharata actor was keeping unwell for the past few days and was suffering serious health issues including high blood pressure and heart ailments. He was in the ICU and was unconscious for the past two days. However, it was reported that the actor was recovering. But he couldn’t fight anymore.

According to Indian Express, the actor’s family released a statement that said, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

While talking to PTI, Hiten Paintal confirmed the sad news and said, “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.” As soon as the news of his death broke, the industry went into shock. Celebs and fans offered condolences to his family.

Gufi Paintal was born in 1944 in the Punjab of British India. He was last seen playing Vishwakarma in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya Lal Ki. He also played Vishwakarma in Colors TV’s Karmaphal Daata Shani. However, he is best known for playing Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra‘s Mahabharat.

Earlier in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he shared that he joined the Indian Army in 162 and was a jawan at the Indo-China border. He used to play Sita at the border Ramleela. This was before he made his acting debut.

Gufi Paintal is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri. The actor is fondly remembered by his fans as they pay tribute to him. Koimoi offers condolences to his family.

May Gufi Paintal’s soul rest in peace.

