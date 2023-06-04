The latest episode of “Couple of Things,” the popular show hosted by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, witnessed an emotional and heartfelt moment as Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opened the gates about not only her breakup with X beau Varun Sood but also revealed her love story with Apurva Padgaonkar.

Apurva Padgaonkar, had taken the internet by storm when he surprised Divya Agarwal by Proposing her to “marry him” during Divya’s birthday bash last year. Since then the couple got a lot of negative feedback from fans of Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. The actress also got majorly trolled for hopping into another relationship so soon after a break up by followers and netzines.

The couple who are currently in a live’ in relationship spoke to RJ Anmol & Amrita Rao and in a first, shared intimate details about their love story on the new episode of’, ‘Couple Of Things’.

Divya Agarwal, who has been winning hearts with her remarkable journey as winner of several reality shows, couldn’t hold back her tears as she delved into the challenging times she has faced especially after she lost her father and yet thereafter took the toughest decision of breaking up with Varun after 3 years of dating.

Apurva and Divya unveiled shocking revelations about their love story, adding a layer of depth to their bond.

Amidst the conversation, Divya Agarwal shared her experience of meeting Apurva for the first time after winning a beauty pageant in 2015. Their connection grew stronger over three years of dating before they parted ways, leading up to their recent surprise engagement.

As Divya Agarwal spoke about the difficult moments in her life, she broke down while discussing the unflinching support she received from Apurva during the tragic passing away of her father and also her break-up. This tough phase and vulnerable moment made Divya realise that Apurva was her true pillar of strength.

The emotional breakdown in ‘Couple of Things’ showcased the raw emotions and authenticity of Divya Agarwal and Apurva’s relationship. The episode will surely leave the viewers moved by their love story.

Meanwhile, Amrita and Anmol have been making the headlines for revealing their close-knit low-budget Vivah which happened entirely at shocking 1.5L of expense.

