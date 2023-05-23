Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death came as a shock to all his fans. As his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, some unverified reports claimed that an alleged drug overdose may have caused his demise. Now actor Varun Sood reacts to his Splitsvilla co-star’s death.

The Krantiveer actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on May 22. A friend discovered Aditya in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some unverified reports claimed Aditya died due to an alleged drug overdose, Varun Sood refused to talk about the same and said, “I don’t know what’s the cause of the death, but someone I have known passed away. It is obviously really sad.”

On Monday evening, Varun Sood took to Twitter to mourn Aditya’s demise. “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput. It really shook me. I know I’m not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few… but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy,” he wrote.

Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput..

It really shook me.

I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy… — Varun Sood (@VSood12) May 22, 2023

Aditya’s body was turned back to his family by the authorities after the postmortem so they could hold the burial services. According to a report in the Indian Express, he apparently woke up at 11 am, ate a paratha for breakfast, and then started to feel queasy and vomit after some time. He told his employee Arun Chaudhari Kamath that he had been ill for four days and requested him to prepare khichdi at 2:00 pm. Rajput went to the restroom to vomit around 2:30 p.m. Arun ran to the restroom after hearing a loud commotion, only to find the actor unconscious on the floor. Arun called the building guard for help, and they then rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Delhi-born Aditya Singh Rajput began his professional life as a model. He appeared in films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer. Nevertheless, He gained notoriety after participating in the ninth season of MTV Splitsvilla. In addition, Aditya participated in several other TV projects, including Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9 and Bad Boy Season 4.

For more updates on TV News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aditya Narayan To Be A Participant In Salman Khan’s First-Ever Show As A Host In Web Space? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News