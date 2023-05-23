Less than 24 hours ago, fans of Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput were shocked when news of his untimely surfaced online. While reports then stated that an alleged drug overdose may have caused his demise, his body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a post –mortem examination. The police are awaiting the reports to determine the cause of death.

While the official statement by the police is still awaited, a new media report revealed a wound was found on the actor-model’s head during the panchnama. Read on for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Aditya Singh Rajput’s death, a police officer told The Indian Express, “A small injury on the rare left side of his head was seen during the panchnama. There was no bleeding, but the swelling on that part of the head was clearly visible. We suspect that he sustained a serious internal head injury but are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death.”

They added, “We suspect Aditya Singh Rajput slipped and fell. His head probably collapsed on the corner of a tiled portion. And the impact of the head on the tile was so high that the tiles of that particular portion of the bathroom got broken.”

As per the site, Rajput’s post-mortem was being performed at Cooper Hospital, and the police are likely to get a provisional report by Tuesday evening. After the post-mortem, the police will hand over the body to his family for last rites.

Talking about Aditya Singh Rajput’s last day, the site noted police and other sources saying that he woke up at 11 am, had a paratha for breakfast and after some time began feeling uncomfortable and started vomiting. At around 2 pm, he informed his help Arun Chaudhari Kamath that he had not been feeling well for the past four days and asked him to cook khichdi. At around 2.30 pm, Rajput went to the bathroom to vomit, and a few seconds later, Arun heard a loud sound and rushed to the bathroom only to see the actor lying unconscious on the floor. Arun called the building guard for help, and they then rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aditya Narayan To Be A Participant In Salman Khan’s First-Ever Show As A Host In Web Space? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News