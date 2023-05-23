Shehnaaz Gill, the Punjabi kudi rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss, and now she is a Bollywood diva after debuting in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, when she was in Bigg Boss, the most highlighted part of the show was her cute banter and brewing romance with the late Sidharth Shukla. Later, their alleged relationship became quite famous among their fans, and they used to call them Sidnaaz.

However, a tragic incident left Shehnaaz alone and took Sidharth from her after he passed away due to cardiac arrest. After spending some time in a dark phase, Sana rose from the ashes and turned her life in a different direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in a recent episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared and talked about love, career and more. When Nawaz asked Shehnaaz what is the one thing, she wants to do as she is doing a lot of things, including acting, singing and hosting a chat show. He asked, “Ek cheez batao jo dil se karna chahti ho” and Sana took a pause and replied, “Pyaar”.

When Nawazuddin further consoled her by saying that’ll happen, Shehnaaz Gill shared, “Agar pyaar hoga, pyaar mein dhoka milega, dhoka milega tab meri acting bahar ayegi.” To this, Nawaz can be heard saying, “Mera dhoka aisa hoga, rote rahoge, acting bhi nahi karoge. Chaubis ghante mere baare mein sochoge, main aisi paagal hoon… Sabka pyaar karne kaa tareeka alag hota hai, mera kuch zyada hi pure hai.”

Well, since Sidharth Shukla left this mortal plane for the heavenly abode, Shehnaaz Gill hasn’t opened up about him or talked about him at length. However, Salman Khan once told her to move on, and when they had come on The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting KKBKKJ, he mentioned, “These people on social media are always trying to pin her down with Sidharth when he himself would like to see her happy and move on in life, get married and have children. Will she stay single for the rest of her life?”

Shehnaaz Gill deserves to be happy and loved. What do you think?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aditya Narayan To Be A Participant In Salman Khan’s First-Ever Show As A Host In Web Space? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News