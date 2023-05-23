Actor and model Ajaz Khan recently walked out of jail after serving a sentence in a drugs case. He was arrested by the much-celebrated officer Sameer Wankhede, who also arrested Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Sameer Wankhede has been grabbing headlines for the alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan that leaked on the internet after he filed a copy of the chats in his case as evidence of his case. The NCB officer has been booked for a corruption case for demanding 25 crores in the Aryan Khan drug case.

Wankhede arrested Ajaz from the airport in 2021 after getting his name involved with a drug peddler, Shadab Batata. However, Ajaz, then denied the claims and he denies them now as well in an interview with a media portal. Ajaz claimed he only had his sleeping pills at the time he was arrested.

Ajaz Khan, after coming out of jail, blamed Sameer Wankhede for not listening to him after he repeatedly pleaded not guilty. He has been in jail for almost 16 months and after coming out of jail he came to know about the corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede.

The actor model in a conversation with HT said, “I begged in front of Sameer Wankhade. Today, what is happening to Wankhade, is all karma coming back. He is getting the exact treatment that he gave others.” Talking about living in jail for such a long period the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “I have survived! I can now live without an AC, the luxurious life, I have learned to survive in any condition.”

Ajaz confirms that no evidence was found against him but his family has gone through a lot in the past months. When he entered the jail his son was 9 who is 11 now and was seeking therapy while his father was in jail. Ajaz Khan even says that jail broke him down “mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Before being summoned to the court in 2021, Ajaz Khan was taken by the NCB to conduct medical tests on him. It was then when Ajaz spoke to the media. As per his statement, the agency found 4 sleeping pills in his house and they belonged to his wife. As per him, his wife has suffered a miscarriage recently and she consumes the pills as antidepressants.

Ajaz Khan now wants to seek justice for the sake of his family and son and wants his name cleared off from the drug case.

