Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been embroiled in a pool of controversy. Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Disha Vakani and so many OG members have left the show. While most of them have blamed producer Asit Kumarr Modi, salary and pending dues have also been some of the important reasons. But do TMKOC members get any increments in the first place? Priya Ahuja Rajda reveals the terms and conditions that the employees have to go through.

As most know, Jennifer Mistry recently accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. She also accused Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj with similar charges in her legal case. While her closest friend, Mandar Chandwadkar spoke against her, Priya backed her and shared her ill experiences on TMKOC sets.

In a new interview with ETimes, Priya Ahuja Rajda has revealed how she wasn’t given any increment for 5 long years. Asked if there’s any scope of salary increase, the actress responded, “They happen after you have been a part of it for 18 months. Then also, you have to ask for it. And then it takes six months more for implementation. If implemented, a lot of Terms & Conditions Apply. But I never asked, toh mera koi increment nahin hua. And…”

Priya Ahuja Rajda continued, “And they never took me to any show or event where they went to promote ‘TMKOC’. After I would realise that my picture is not there on the billboards, they would tell me if I only asked, that their PR team has messed it up! Subsequently, only, it would be rectified. But it was very hurtful. Malav often jokes: Ajay Devgn has appeared in the ‘Taarak Mehta’ show more than me.”

Asit Kumarr Modi is yet to respond to these claims.

