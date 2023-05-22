Salman Khan is legendary. Whatever he says, wherever he says is quote-worthy. Remember the time he started using Twitter and used to post insane and hilarious stuff? Well, we will not discuss that. But will surely discuss a strange reference he quoted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui while he shared his thoughts on stardom.

It was during the shoot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a parallel lead with Salman. During the shoot, the Kick villain asked his hero, the difference between an actor and a star. Salman was more than happy to answer the query and had an example to explain.

In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrated the story, “I was shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan at a dargah in Kashmir with Bhai. We were sitting together on the steps. There was still some time for the scene to be shot. So, I asked him, ‘Bhai actor aur star mein kya farak hota hai?'”

Nawaz continued telling the tale as the superstar explained the difference. Quoting Salman Khan, Nawaz said, “He said, ‘Look, if an actor and a star are given the task of threading a needle, an actor will do it with focus, sincerity and full concentration. But a star–or I–won’t put the thread in a needle but will think who else will do it. Main gh*nta sui mein dhaaga nahi daalunga (There is no way I am going to do that myself).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui even agreed with this statement as he said, “The swag, that attitude is important. I found the statement to be correct. Superstars ki jo aadayein hoti hai, wohi toh dekhne jaate hain hum log. We don’t expect acting from them, but their USP, their style, that’s what people go to watch them for. People like that attitude. The difference, Salman told me, is the exact definition of a star and an actor.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Salman Khan starred together in Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While they won with their hero-villain chemistry in the former, they were adorable with their bromance in the latter as Pawan and Chand Nawab.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film Tiger 3, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

