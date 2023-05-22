It was a low second weekend for IB 71 Box Office as 3.2 crores* came in. The film did lose out on scoring over a crore on Friday but then Saturday and Sunday were relatively better. The jump in collections wasn’t huge though and the trend was just about ok.

The collections stood at 1.4 crores* which is still lesser than the first day collections of 1.55 crores. There is a lot of heat that the spy thriller is facing due to Fast X and The Kerala Story going huge.

In fact on Sunday both these films resulted in double digit collections, due to which IB 71 was really impacted in a big way. It’s due to the credibility of the film that at least some footfalls have still come in, otherwise it could well have vanished sooner than later.

The Vidyut Jammwal starrer has now reached 14.15 crores* and ideally these should have been the first weekend numbers for the film. Had that been the case, the film could well have aimed for that 30 crores lifetime number. However, for now the best case scenario is 18 crores lifetime for the film with an outside chance of hitting 20 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

