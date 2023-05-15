Indian cinema has always been captivated by patriotic films, as well as those that are inspired by true events or real-life heroes. And why not? This fascination with patriotism in popular culture like ours serves to foster a sense of pride and ownership. IB 71, directed by national award-winning director Sankalp Reddy and featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles hit the big screen yesterday. IB 71 is a patriotic spy thriller based on real-life incidents. The film talks about how our Indian Intelligence Bureau in a secret mission, outwitted the entire enemy establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantages to face the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

PVR-INOX, India’s largest multiplex chain, celebrated this patriotic spy thriller by hosting a special screening by Action Hero Films for NSG commandos on its release day at PVR ICON Infiniti Andheri. Over 200 NSG commandos were seen gracing this event with their presence.

Commenting on the initiative, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO PVR INOX Ltd, said, “We are truly delighted to host the screening of IB 71 starring Vidyut Jammwal for Action Hero Films and Vidyut. It is an honor to witness these brave personalities who put their lives on the line for our country every day. The film celebrates their bravery and sacrifices. We at PVR INOX are always looking for ways to honor and thank our soldiers, and this special screening is just a small gesture of our appreciation. I hope that IB71 inspires a sense of patriotism and pride in every viewer and serves as a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our armed forces.”

Actor and Producer Vidyut Jammwal, said, “IB71 is dedicated to every soldier who has sacrificed his life and protected our country. The special screening for the NSG commandos is a small token of our appreciation for their undying support, and I am glad that we could make this happen.”

IB 71 has already been receiving rave reviews for its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and outstanding performances by the star cast. The special screening for the NSG Commandos is a testament to the movie’s patriotic spirit and dedication to honoring our Indian soldiers.

