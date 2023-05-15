Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ featuring Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee had marked its presence at the New York Indian Film Festival. One of the biggest legal courtroom dramas left everyone impressed at the international podium and received a standing ovation while it was screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. With this, the film is continuously making its impact on the minds of the audience and rising their excitement for its release.

The lead actor of the film, who was present during the screening, said, Manoj Bajpayee, “ “It’s an overwhelming feeling to see such an amazing response from the audience on the International stage. I literally got goosebumps when our film received a standing ovation at New York Indian Film Festival. I am thankful to everyone.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki shared about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer film and said, “A film made with all heart and hard work to send out an important message to the viewers and getting appreciated is a humbling feeling. I am happy that our efforts are getting the reward that it deserves.”

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said “With the year’s biggest courtroom drama, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ZEE5 Global raises the bar on powerful, inspiring stories from South Asia. We are thrilled that this film, driven by a gripping performance by Manoj Bajpayee, is being recognized and celebrated at the New York Indian Film Festival and are glad to have Manoj Bajpayee here to meet his fans as they await the film’s upcoming release on our platform.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ starring Manoj Bajpayee is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

