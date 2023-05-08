The impactful, intriguing and hard-hitting trailer of Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee is out now! Inspired by true events, the direct-to-digital original film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

It is the story of an ordinary man – a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the r*pe of a minor under the POCSO act.

Touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas featuring Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee, the will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

Sir Ek Bandaa Kaafi is this ordinary man’s extraordinary quest to win the battle of truth. The film shows that in the battle between ordinary man’s willpower and power of a self-styled godman, it is always the victory of willpower and no man is above the law.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did”.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki, added, “‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ will always be special to my heart as it marks my first directorial debut in the industry and I couldn’t be happier to work Manoj Bajpayee as the lead actor. I think this is one of Manoj sir’s finest performance and the way he has portrayed an ordinary man’s extraordinary fight will be remembered for a long time. It was Suparn Sir and Vinod Sir’s faith in me that gave me the confidence to help shape this hard-hitting drama. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the film”.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “A courtroom drama that makes you question about people’s faith and beliefs & question what’s right and wrong. Bandaa is the braveness of this little girl and the unwavering fight of justice by PC Solanki. It is Manoj Bajpayee’s interpretation of Solanki ji’s character, Apoorv’s dedication and passion to bring this story to life with Suparn’s expertise that makes Bandaa what it is.”

Suparn S Varma adds, “As a filmmaker, a film with subject that resonates with society, their beliefs, and makes you raise pertinent question guided by the spirit of the common man always appeals me. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will show you one such story that will inspire you with the courage of a young girl, and the power of a common man who uses the system in his fight for justice and addresses several important themes like faith, power and willpower. Our audiences will see yet another powerful performance by Manoj Bajpayee in a film helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bandaa’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023

