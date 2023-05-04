In the recent few years, we have seen a growth in the viewership on OTT Platforms. Actors like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Bobby Deol, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and many others have understood the changing dynamics of the entertainment business.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV, to name a few, have curated a vast variety of content. Be it buying the rights to a new movie or producing original shows or regional-based shows- these platforms have changed the entertainment industry.

These streaming platforms have explored the untapped potential- be it in terms of the storyline or actors. Check out the OTT actors who are ruling the OTT industry and winning the hearts of many.

1. Manoj Bajpayee

The main lead of ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpayee aced the role of a spy who vowed to keep his nation free from the terrorists and their activities. His role as Srikant Tiwari won over the audience.

2. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has been working in films before stepping into OTT, but he became an overnight star by playing the iconic role of Kaleen Bhaiya ‘Mirzapur’. He also played the role of Guruji in ‘Sacred Games’

3. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is an actress who needs no introduction. She was seen in ‘Badhai Ho’ for which she got massive appreciation. She was also seen in ‘Panchayat’ where she plays a pivotal role as Pradhan. Her character, Manju Devi was loved by all.

4. Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat’s amazing performance in ‘Paatal Lok’, hooked us all during lockdown days. The actor was able to foray well into the web series arena. The actor essayed the role of a cop, Hathi Ram Chaudhary on the show which became popular. He can play the most nuanced character with much ease

5. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah, best known for her role as Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime’, can portray a variety of characters with ease. She also appeared in the acclaimed web series, Human, displaying her amazing acting skills.

