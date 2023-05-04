Actress Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise sent shockwaves to the nation. The actress, who was just 20, reportedly committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan -e- Kaabul. Her death went on to become a major controversy, and her mother blamed her alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, for the same. Notably, after spending 70 days in jail, he was granted bail and is now slowly moving on in his life. As per reports, he was approached by the makers of Khatron ke Khiladi to be a part of the show, and it irked Tunisha’s mother, who slammed the makers for giving out the wrong message by giving a chance to someone who has not been proven innocent yet. Scroll below to read details!

Tunisha’s mom Vanita Sharma sharply reacted to the news of Sheezan Khan being offered some reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. She asked the makers what kind of message they are giving out the society by giving a chance to someone who was booked for a serious offense under section IPC 306.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to DNA, Tunisha Sharma’s Mom, Vanita Sharma in a statement said, “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?”

She further added, “Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain.”

Calling out the channels, she made a request and said not to glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent. Tunisha Sharma’s mother made a humble appeal to the channels and said, “I request TV channels and makers not to glorify anyone who has not proven innocent. Rahi baat court trial mein lagne wale samay ki to mujhe meri beti ka intezar ab zindagi bhar karna hai.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma’s alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody. He was released on bail on March 5, 2023.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Slams Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz For Not Promoting His Latest Song After Reports Of Him Landing A Bollywood Film Surface: “Jab Aapko Koi Badi Film Mil Gayi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News