Rakhi Sawant is known in the entertainment world more for her frank and no-filter nature than she is for the projects she stars in. The ‘Bigg Boss’ fame has now once more spoken her mind and is making the headlines. And the focus of these new headline-grabbing statements is Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz.

For those who don’t know, recent reports were afloat that Riaz had bagged himself a pivotal part in Salman Khan’s Kick 2. While the film’s producers slammed the reports for being baseless, it seems like there’s some truth to it, thanks to Rakhi’s recent statement. As per the actress, Asim failed to show up to the promotions of his recent song Sharabi, and she’s unhappy. Read on to know what she said.

During an interaction with Zoom, Rakhi Sawant slammed Asim Riaz for not promoting his recent song opposite Malvika Raaj titled Sharabi. Calling him out for being absent from the launch, she said in Hindi, “I am very upset. My brother AB Bansal has invested a lot into this song. He has taken good music from him (pointing to Altamash Faridi). Shaikh Sajid Ali, Mudassar Khan have invested a lot of effort into it. (Making a song) cost a lot of money. The full production team is upset but no one is saying anything.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Main bol rahi cause sab ko dhuk hai, dard hai… launch pe toh aana chahiye tha. Jab aapko koi badi film mil gayi uska matlab yeh nahi ki aap chote producers ko bhul jaaye. Matlab aapka building mein falt ho jaaye toh aap apna purana jhopda bhul jaaye… Aisa nahi hona chahiye. (How can Asim not promote his upcoming music video? Just because he got a big banner movie, does not mean he should abandon this music video. It’s not right).” After a pause, she added, “Theek hai… kya bol sakte hai? (What can we say?)”

While there is still no official announcement of Asim Riaz in Kick 2, do you think it’s smart of him to skip his song’s launch? What do you think of Rakhi Sawant calling him out for being absent? Let us know your thoughts on both in the comments.

