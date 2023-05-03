Dipika Chikhlia is among the most famous names in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame with her character of ‘Sita’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan opposite Arun Govil’s Ram. In a recent interview, Dipika opened up on how trolls target her for her dance videos on social media, and even though she wears nothing revealing, they still target her and say things like we still see you as goddess ‘Sita’ from the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time an actor has opened up on people perceiving them the way they played a character on the screen but last year; her Ramayan co-star Arun got worshipped by his fans at the airport. Now talking about trolls targeting her, you would know that Dipika often shares reels on Instagram and has over 861K followers on the platform.

In an interview with AajTak, Dipika Chikhlia opened up on getting slammed for doing dance reels on the photo-sharing platform and said, “Being a public figure, I try to ensure that I do not hurt my fans and their sentiments. Even the reels that I make are on old classic songs so that the same dignity (from yesteryears) is maintained. But, I still get messages telling me ‘we see you as Sita Mata, please do not make such reels. Please do not wear such clothes’. I know that my image and face are known for (playing) Goddess Sita and that is why I avoid anything revealing. I try to keep the videos simple and good for my fans. I have always respected that line.”

Dipika Chikhlia continued and said, “But people still get hurt. People must understand I am an actor and a human being. I cannot be the same all the time. I recently did a film with Arun Govil in which I played the role of an angry housewife. She (her character) always fights with her husband. I will keep exploring characters as an actor. I need that liberty, where I may explore things. I make sure to cater to the expectations of my fans, but they must also respect my choice and values.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film opposite Arun Govil, and fans were quite excited about their reunion.

What are your thoughts on the trolls targeting Dipika Chikhlia for her dance videos on social media and comparing her with her Ramayan character of Sita? Tell us in the space below.

