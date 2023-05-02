‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is gearing up for an exciting return. The new season will feature an impressive lineup of contestants who will face their deepest fears and perform daring stunts. The contestants will be pushed to their limits in an exotic and challenging environment, away from their families and loved ones. Among the contestants is the popular television actor Anjali Anand, who is known for her close bond with her furry companion Dobby. Anjali admits that being away from her beloved dog will be the most challenging aspect of her time on the show.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestant’s bond with Dobby is truly special, and it will undoubtedly be difficult for her to be away from him during this time. However, she is determined to face her fears, perform to the best of her abilities, and hope to make her furry friend proud.

Gushing about Dobby, Anjali Anand says, “This will be the first time in years when I will be away from home and my dog Dobby for such a long time. He is not only a pet but a child to me. Never a day goes by when I don’t spend some quality time with Dobby after work.”

“He just brightens my day instantly. I love going for long walks on the Juhu beach with him, and he enjoys it too. I will miss him so much, and I am sure he will too. I have to make being away from him worth it by giving my best to the show. I am all set to embark on this journey against my fears,” Anjali Anand said.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air on COLORS soon!

