Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently dropped their terrifying horror-thriller, ‘The Haunting,’. This spine-chilling short film revolves around a woman who is possessed by a demon owing to her sister’s passing. The spooky short film, which stars Erica Fernandes, strikes as a perfect amalgamation of a fascinating plot, unsettling scenery, demons, and surprising turns.

The lead actor describes how she approached the challenging sequences in the horror movie in a creative way. “Filming a short film can be an incredibly difficult process, and it often requires a lot of creativity and hard work. One of the most difficult scenes I had to shoot for this short film was the climax scene. It required a lot of coordination between the actors, crew, and director to get everything just right. Additionally, there were many technical elements that had to be taken into account such as lighting and camera angles. Despite the difficulty of this scene, I am proud to say that it turned out great in the end,” Erica said.

Leaving a poignant footprint in Erica Fernandes’ life, off-screen, the actor goes on to share her experience portraying Moushmi’s character. “Working on a real-life story can be an emotionally draining experience. It is often difficult to separate the character from the actor, and this can leave a lasting impact.”

Erica Fernandes added, “After playing the character in this story, I found myself deeply affected by it. It made me more aware of my own feelings and emotions and how they are connected to the characters that I portray. The story also gave me a better understanding of how people’s lives can be shaped by their experiences and circumstances.”

Along with Erica, Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag play significant roles in Tanveer Bookwala’s thriller-horror film, The Haunting. The short movie is presently streaming for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and Fire TV.

