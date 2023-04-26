Actress-model Poonam Pandey is a popular figure on social media platforms. She often sizzles in sultry images raising the mercury levels of the internet. However, she often gets trolled for her choice of outfits. On Tuesday night, the actress attended an event in the city and made a statement with her outfit. But the social media jumped in to give out their remarks on her look for the night. Keep reading to get all the scoop!

The actress never fails to make news; back in 2011, during the Men’s Cricket Worldcup, she reportedly promised to strip for the Indian team if they won.

On Tuesday night Poonam Pandey attended a television award in a complete boss babe avatar. She was wearing a white blazer paired with white pants. The actress made it bold and scintillating by going braless. The bejewelled layered silver chains adorned her neck and bust while she gave everyone an ample show of her cleav*ge. Her hair was gelled and tied in a neat bun with side partition in the front. A few rings on her finger and studs on her ears are a few accessories she chose to don. The video of her in that risky outfit has been shared on Instagram by the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Poonam Pandey seemed to be uncomfortable in her outfit and her bold attempt didn’t sit well with the netizens. One wrote, “the first rule of wearing a dress is to be comfortable in that dress but she is definitely not”

Another said, “Button laga lo madam nhi lagana to court utar hi do”

“Ese hi ajati iski bhi kya jrurat thi agar ache se bnd nhi Krna to”

“Dikhana bhi hai chhupana bhi hai”

“Jb shkl dikhane layak ni hoti tb yhi hota h”

“Now urfi be like :- ab Mera roji rojgaar kaise chlega”

“Second urfi”

See the outfit here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



