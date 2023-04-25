Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Her Character In 'The Haunting': "I Also Tried To Put Myself In Their Shoes..."

Erica Fernanades has been part of a number of TV shows including ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and many more. She is currently seen in a short film ‘The Haunting’, which is directed by Tanveer Bookwala. She shared how she prepared herself for this complicated character after all the research and meeting with people who can guide her.

The horror film is a story of a woman, whose sister is killed by a demon and she tries to explain everything to the police but no one believes her. Later, she is also shown to be possessed by the demons.

Speaking about her role, Erica Fernanades shared how she prepared for playing the character of Moushmi on-screen. She shared that she did thorough research for her role, which involved meeting with experts also.

Erica Fernanades said: “When I was preparing for my character, I wanted to make sure that I had a deep understanding of who they were. To do this, I did some research. I also tried to put myself in their shoes and think about how they would react in certain situations. This helped me to create a more realistic portrayal of the character. Additionally, I consulted with experts who could provide insight into the character’s mindset, as well as advice on how to bring them to life onscreen.”

She further shared her experience of working with Tanveer and the other cast of the short film.

“Working with my co-actors and the director was an amazing experience. I felt like I was part of a family, and everyone had each other’s backs. We all worked together to create something special, and it was great to see how everyone brought their own unique talents to the table,” she added.

Erica Fernanades has all the praises for her director, as she mentioned: “The director was always encouraging us and helping us find our strengths as actors, which made it easier for us to give our best performances. It was an incredible journey, and I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity to work with such talented people.”

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, ‘The Haunting‘ features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag.

‘The Haunting’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

