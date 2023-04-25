Krushna Abhishek is a massive name in the television industry. He’s one of the most famous comedians and is reportedly returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, which has excited all his fans. However, in the past, he has had some disagreements and controversies surrounding his name and his Chi Chi Mama, aka Govinda. Today, we bring you a throwback to when his Mama and actor skipped coming to his show but went to promote his film on TKSS, leaving the comedian angry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In 2017, Govinda was promoting ‘Jagga Jasoos’, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. As a process of the promotions, he also appeared on Kapil’s show on Sony TV, which apparently didn’t go well with his nephew Krushna who invited him for his show Comedy Nights Live on Colors channel.

Talking to Indian Express back then, Krushna Abhishek revealed his side of the story and what went wrong with him and Govinda and said, “Somehow, our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil on Wednesday. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew.”

And not just that, reportedly Govinda got offended after Krushna Abhishek cracked a joke on him and clarifying the same in his interview, the comedian said, “I cracked a joke saying ‘Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai’ (I have kept Govinda as my uncle) on my show, which did not go down well with him. I tried to reason with him saying that it wasn’t in bad taste. In fact, it only raises my status by calling him my mama. It wasn’t derogatory at all. I have no qualms on being addressed as Govinda’s nephew; it is like my second identity. A star is free to go on other shows, but being family, I expected him to come to my show first. He is behaving like a superstar now and not my Chi Chi mama.”

However, all’s well that ends well. Reportedly the actor and comedian are now on cordial terms, and Chi Chi Mama has forgiven his nephew for all that happened in the past.

What are your thoughts on Govinda skipping his nephew Krushna Abhishek’s show back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

