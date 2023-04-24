Finally, the day has arrived! Krushna Abhishek, who has been making headlines owing to his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show, is all set to return to the comedy show. Yes, you heard that right! Ever since Kapil Sharma returned with a new season, the show’s been making headlines owing to different reasons.

Earlier, it was Bharti Singh who first moved out of the show, and then it was Krushna Abhishek. Rumours were abuzz that the comedian took the decision owing to the monetary issues with the makers. While he first denied the rumours, he recently accepted them and said things are stuck on money. Scroll down for details.

Now looks like everything is sorted, as Krushna Abhishek has recently confirmed his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Confirming his return, Krushna Abhishek told ETimes, “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract. The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back.” Adding “Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai. I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure aur achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya.”

Krushna Abhishek further revealed that he received a warm welcome by his colleagues on The Kapil Sharma Show sets. “Kiku (Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly. As I said in my previous interview, there is no rivalry or one-upmanship, and we sit together to work on our script, we are doing the same even now. Kapil has suggested jokes, as he wants me to give my best since Sapna is back,” said the comedian.

Lastly, when he was asked about the rumours of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air owing to his upcoming tour, he concluded saying, “The US tour is not finalised yet. However, I will be a part of it till the end of the road. I will also be a part of the tour, hopefully.”

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Krushna Abhishek returning as Sapna on the show? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi!

