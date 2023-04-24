Shehnaaz Gill is a famous face in the world of television, with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhaai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has her own talk show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Also knows as Sana, in a recent interview, shared how she was body-shamed for being fat on the Salman Khan-hosted show. The actress enjoys a lot of love from her fans, and scroll below to get all the details.

Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla’s relationship is still adored by the fans, who lovingly address them as SidNaaz. Unfortunately, the actor passed away last year.

Speaking to PTI, Shehnaaz Gill shared how she was body-shamed for being fat during her time in Bigg Boss 13. She said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on ‘Bigg Boss’ about being fat and was body-shamed… Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear a salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.”

However, her fans and we all find Shehnaaz Gill pretty the way she is and even rapper/singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s remark signifies that. The Lungi Dance singer appeared on Sana’s talk show promo, Desi Vibes, where the duo engaged in a conversation about their physical transformation. Honey Singh told the host that she looked better previously, he said, ““Aap pehle bohot ache lagte the.” Shehnaaz immediately retorted, “Moti?” Followed by Honey Singh saying, “No, Pari.”

Sana shared that a more significant body type makes it harder to get a job in the entertainment industry. She further shared that she gets food cravings. However, the actress is open to gaining weight for roles in films but with the condition that it’s a very big project.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, led by Salman Khan, is running in the theatres from 21st April.

