With films like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Weapons, which performed strongly at the worldwide box office, 2025 proved an exciting year for horror cinema. So now, it will be interesting to see whether 2026 can replicate the box-office success of the previous year, particularly for horror films. As of now, Scream 7 ($212 million) is the top-grossing horror title of the year worldwide, followed by Sam Raimi’s Send Help ($94 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

On the other hand, some low-budget horror movies have also made an impact at the box office in 2026. For instance, Iron Lung was made on an estimated budget of under $3 million, according to Deadline, and Undertone was produced on a reported $500k budget, according to Deadline. Both these films delivered excellent returns relative to their budgets. With that in mind, let’s see how much the recently released indie horror Faces of Death needs to earn to outgross the two films at the domestic box office.

Faces of Death vs. Iron Lung & Undertone – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

At the time of writing, Faces of Death has earned $1.6 million from 1,600 North American locations following its theatrical release on April 10, 2026. In comparison, here is what Iron Lung and Undertone have earned at the domestic box office.

Iron Lung: $40.9 million

Undertone: $19.7 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The figures above suggest that Faces of Death would need to earn at least $19.7 million to surpass Undertone and approximately $40.9 million to outgross Iron Lung at the domestic box office. Given that Iron Lung opened to $17.8 million and Undertone debuted with $9.1 million in North America, it seems that Faces of Death is unlikely to catch up to either film at its current pace. That said, a clearer picture will emerge in the coming weeks as its theatrical run progresses.

What’s the Plot of Faces of Death?

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber, the film follows a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform who witnesses a series of disturbing clips. When she digs deeper, she begins to question whether what she’s watching is fake or something real, unfolding in real time.

Faces of Death – Trailer (via IGN)

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