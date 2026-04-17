Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases “Vyah Karwado Ji,” a full-fledged wedding anthem, following a much-anticipated debut appearance.

Vyah Karwado Ji Creators

The song, which features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, delivers on its promises of color, turmoil, and continuous celebration. Varun adds the swagger, while Mrunal performs her first formal wedding dance on film and holds her own admirably.

“Vyah Karwado Ji,” penned by Vayu, arranged by White Noise Collectives, and sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, has the kind of hook that guarantees a spot on every sangeet playlist before the season even starts.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai : Cast & Release Date

The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK). It is a family entertainer with elements of humor, romance, and drama. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released in theaters on May 22.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Nagzilla Release Date Update: When To Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Creature Comedy In Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News