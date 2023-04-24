Back on Diwali 2021 when Sooryavanshi opened cinemas, it seemed like nothing had changed post pandemic. The film had taken an excellent start despite 50% occupancy rule and then went on to score a near 200 crores at the box office. However that was an aberration as post that all major festivals saw big disappointments.

Christmas 2021 (This is 83) followed by 2022’s Eid (Heropanti 2, Runway 34), Diwali (Ram Setu, Thank God) and Christmas (Cirkus) were disappointments and Independence Day/Rakshabandhan releases (Laal Singh Chaddha, Rakshabandhan) didn’t work either. Thankfully, this year Republic Day was extraordinary with the release of Pathaan but one waited for how would Bollywood perform on upcoming festivals.

Thankfully, the start has been good with Eid being the first major festival of the year and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at least managing a good start of 68.17 crores. The Salman Khan starrer is set to be a 100 Crore Club entrant at least with an outside chance of hitting 150 crores at least. Next up are going to be Independence Day, Diwali and Christmas releases and one just hopes that they turn out to be even better in months to follow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

