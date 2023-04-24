It was yet another very good day for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as collections went past the 25 crores mark all over again. On Saturday, the film had accumulated 25.75 crores and on Sunday the numbers were even bigger as 26.61 crores came in.

Since Saturday was Eid, there were all the chances of the film to actually take a bit of a dip on Sunday. Scroll down for details.

In fact even if the numbers would have just about touched 25 crores, it wouldn’t have been bad at all since Saturday was anyways quite big with Eid and the numbers had taken a huge jump over Friday. However, for the numbers to go even further up is commendable indeed.

This has now placed the Salman Khan starrer in a solid position as 68.17 crores have already been collected. Now of course one may argue that the superstar has seen much bigger weekend/first three-day numbers in the past.

However it’s all about looking at things at perspective and in current times when survival is the key, it’s now almost certain that it would be able to cover its costs and also make some profits from the theatrical run.

