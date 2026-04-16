The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie and is on track to beat A Minecraft Movie worldwide. It aims to be the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time worldwide. The 2026 release has already made it in the top 3, but how much more does it need to beat Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie to become the 2nd highest-grossing video game adaptation ever? Keep scrolling for the deets.

On track to cross the $650 million mark worldwide

The Super Mario movie is still dominating the box office in North America. It has collected $4.7 million on its second Tuesday/Discount Day. It has recorded the 4th-biggest second Tuesday for a video game adaptation but has witnessed a 68% decline from last Tuesday. It is way below The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $7.4 million and A Minecraft Movie’s $7.5 million second Tuesday collections. The sequel has hit the $314.8 million at the domestic box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed the $300 million milestone at the international box office. It has collected $321.4 million overseas in two weekends. Allied to the domestic total of the film, the worldwide cume of the video game adaptation hits $636.3 million. It is set to cross $650 million very soon, and probably on its 3rd Friday, with a strong domestic gross alone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $314.9 million

International – $321.4 million

Worldwide – $636.3 million

How much more is needed to become the 2nd highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time worldwide?

According to Box Office Mojo, A Minecraft Movie grossed $960.4 million worldwide. It emerged as the 2nd-highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide. For the unversed, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is more than $324 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of A Minecraft Movie as the 2nd highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion A Minecraft Movie – $961.2 million The Super Mario Galaxy movie – $636.3 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $492.16 million Pokémon Detective Pikachu – $450.1 million Warcraft – $439 million Rampage – $428.1 million Uncharted – $407.1 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $405.4 million The Angry Birds Movie – $352.3 million

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