Punjabi Superstar Shehnaaz Gill has once again set the internet abuzz as she unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama —and with it, signalled a powerful new chapter in her cinematic journey.

Shehnaaz Gill Shares First Look Poster For Ishqnama

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz shared the poster with the caption, “First picture from my upcoming movie…. 💙 ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.” The announcement instantly sparked excitement, not just for the film but for the emotional weight the visuals promise to carry.

Ishqnama’s First Poster Showcases A Saga Filled With Pain & Resilience

The poster offers a striking glimpse into Ishqnama’s world – a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India–Pakistan backdrop. In one image, Shehnaaz is seen hugging an injured Jayy Randhawa, her expression heavy with pain, resilience, and devotion, capturing a love bruised by conflict yet refusing to break. In another visual, she appears in a bridal avatar, draped in the old Punjabi aesthetic, hinting at a love story shaped as much by sacrifice as by longing.

How Ishqnama Could Further Propel Shehnaaz Gill’s Career?

This reveal comes at a defining moment in Shehnaaz Gill’s career. In 2025, she achieved a major milestone with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, marking her debut as a producer under Shehnaaz Gill Production. The film emerged as a commercial success, establishing her not just as a performer but as a creative force backing stories with substance. Before that, she had already earned acclaim with the 2021 Punjabi blockbuster Honsla Rakh, which showcased her ability to connect with audiences on a large scale.

With Ishqnama, Shehnaaz appears to be pushing her artistic boundaries even further—embracing a romance etched in history, loss, and hope.

