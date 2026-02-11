A Mumbai court has issued an interim injunction restraining popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, also known as Carry Minati. The Court has also reportedly restrained Meta Platforms and other associated parties from publishing or circulating any objectionable or defamatory content against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar Approached Mumbai Court After Carry Minati’s Roast Video

The order was passed on Monday, February 9, after Karan Johar approached the court. The well-known Bollywood filmmaker objected to a roast video uploaded on Ajey Nagar’s YouTube channel titled Coffee With Jalan. The video, allegedly inspired by his well-known talk show Koffee With Karan. It reportedly contained abusive language and derogatory comments directly targeting Bollywood nepotism, with specific or hinted references to Karan Johar.

Carry Minati’s Recent Video Post Marked Down As Defamatory Content

After hearing the matter, Judge Pandurang Bhosale observed that the content appeared defamatory in nature and warranted immediate intervention. The court had also issued John Doe orders, granting protection against unidentified individuals who may circulate or re-circulate the video across social media platforms.

“Prima facie, it appears that the Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of Carry Minati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff. These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on the social media platform. This is fit case to pass ad-interim injunction orders against the defendants,” Judge Bhosale said in the ad-interim order passed on February 9.

Carry’s Video To Be Taken Down As Per Court Orders

As part of the relief sought by Karan Johar, the court has also directed that the allegedly defamatory video be taken down and has further restrained the defendants from creating or sharing similar content until further orders.

