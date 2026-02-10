Popular actor Rajpal Yadav has recently grabbed headlines over his ongoing check-bounce case. The veteran actor has surrendered to the authorities at Tihar Jail and is presently serving his sentence. However, prior to his surrender, Yadav had made an emotional plea to the public, sharing his financial difficulties and how industry professionals did not help him in the situation.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sonu Sood has shown solidarity with the iconic actor and offered him a film, with a token signing amount.

Sonu Sood Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav

According to the latest updates, Sonu Sood has stepped up to support Rajpal Yadav in these trying times. The news came after the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor revealed his debt of ₹9 crore amid accusations that he had provided checks that couldn’t be cashed.

Sonu Sood took to social media to offer him a role in his upcoming film and a token amount for signing on, to help Yadav financially. Sood appreciated the veteran comedian and actor for his incredible work over the years and encouraged other members of the Bollywood industry to stand with him in this difficult situation. The actor also emphasized that his offer is not a charity.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

He wrote in a post on X that Yadav is a gifted actor who has given the industry years of memorable work. He added that life can be unfair at times, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He assured that Yadav will play a role in his upcoming film, and added that it is the right time for his producers, directors, and colleagues to stand together with him. Sood added that he will also provide a small signing amount, which will be applied to future work.

Sood wrote, “Rajpal Yadav … will be part of my film… A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone.”

The veteran actor also said that this kind of solidarity shows that we are more than just an industry.

Rajpal Yadav Case Update

The financial trouble started when the actor took a loan of ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. for his film, Ata Pata Laapata. However, the massive failure of the film at the box office created the repayment crisis that led to legal action.

Actor Rajpal Yadav and his wife were convicted by the magisterial court in 2018 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The couple was sentenced six month imprisonment as per the judgement. The actor appealed multiple times, but his legal troubles have not ended yet. As per Yadav, the outstanding amount has reached ₹9 crore, and it has become difficult for him to repay it.

On February 4, 2025, the court denied Rajpal Yadav’s request for an extension of time to surrender at Tihar Jail. On February 5, 2026, his counsel offered a ₹25 lakh check and requested a new payment schedule, but the surrender order was not recalled. Finally, Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities the same day to serve his six-month sentence.

