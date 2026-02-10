ASSI, starring Taapsee Pannu, is already drawing attention for its serious tone and hard-hitting themes. The courtroom drama is quietly building buzz by reaching out to the audience in an unexpected way, setting the stage for discussion even before its big-screen release.

Ahead of its theatrical release on February 20, ASSI is choosing an unconventional path to reach audiences. Ditching loud promotions, the makers plan to reach the audience directly by offering a special screening. The makers planned a series of special screenings across India.

ASSI Early Screenings Across Cities

Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama will be showcased in a few Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in India. Taking an unconventional promotional route, the film will host six premieres where audiences can watch it before its big-screen release. The investigative courtroom drama will be screened early in Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata, giving select viewers an early look at the film.

These premieres are scheduled a week before the film’s official release on February 20th. The idea. The idea is to let early viewers talk about the film organically, rather than trailers and interviews creating the buzz. The makers seem to be relying on word of mouth from cinephiles who deeply engage with story-driven films.

ASSI: A Story Meant To Spark Discussion

ASSI is an investigative courtroom drama that deals with serious questions and uncomfortable truths. By taking the film directly to audiences early on, the team seems to be encouraging discussion around its themes rather than packaging it as a commercial event.

ASSI: Cast & Release Details

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, supported by Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Naseeruddin Shah, Suprriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa also appear in special roles, adding further weight to the narrative.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ASSI, a Benaras Media Works production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. The film will release exclusively in theaters worldwide on 20th February 2026.

